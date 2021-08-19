The arrested 87-year-old allegedly told supporters of those convicted over the Yuen Long MTR station attack that he had taken part as well. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong police arrest 87-year-old man in connection with 2019 Yuen Long MTR station assault
- The octogenarian, surnamed Wong, reportedly showed up at a street booth last week proclaiming he had taken part in the attack on protesters and commuters
- He is currently being detained on suspicion of rioting and conspiring to assault
