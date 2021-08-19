Chris Todorovski Shing-hang was one of four HKU students charged on Thursday with advocating terrorism. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: 4 University of Hong Kong students charged with advocating terrorism via controversial motion
- Charles Kwok, Kinson Cheung, Anthony Yung and Chris Todorovski Shing-hang are the first to be charged with the offence under the Beijing-imposed legislation
- The student union motion passed last month had expressed appreciation for the ‘sacrifice’ of a man who stabbed a police officer before then killing himself
