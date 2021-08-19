Hong Kong activist Andy Li pleaded guilty on Thursday to collusion with foreign forces under the city’s national security law. Photo: Handout Hong Kong activist Andy Li pleaded guilty on Thursday to collusion with foreign forces under the city’s national security law. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong activist Andy Li pleaded guilty on Thursday to collusion with foreign forces under the city’s national security law. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong activist jailed after failed bid to flee to Taiwan pleads guilty to colluding with foreign forces

  • Andy Li, co-defendant admit to conspiring with Jimmy Lai, others in attempting to draw sanctions against Beijing and local government
  • Two other charges, including one tied to his failed attempt to flee with 11 others, were dropped in light of the guilty plea

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 12:09pm, 19 Aug, 2021

