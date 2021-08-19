The robbery and assault took place inside Diamond Mansion in Causeway Bay. Photo: Google Maps
Hong Kong police arrest man who allegedly punched, robbed sex worker in Causeway Bay
- The 37-year-old suspect booked an appointment for the wee hours of Tuesday, only to ransack the Lockhart Road flat when he arrived
- The victim was punched in the face as she attempted to stop him, according to police
Topic | Crime
