Two children wearing superhero masks take part in march in Jordan on October 20, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: opposition activists plead guilty to incitement over unauthorised march, which they claim more than 350,000 people attended

  • Former lawmakers among group of seven who admit to organising and incitement charges over rally on October 20, 2019
  • Police had previously banned gathering on the grounds of public order and safety

Updated: 4:02pm, 19 Aug, 2021

Two children wearing superhero masks take part in march in Jordan on October 20, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
