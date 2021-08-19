The drugs bust was the biggest seizure of crystal meth and heroin in a single operation this year for the Hong Kong Police Force. Photo: Warton Li The drugs bust was the biggest seizure of crystal meth and heroin in a single operation this year for the Hong Kong Police Force. Photo: Warton Li
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong student arrested in HK$200 million drugs bust, as police break up ‘sophisticated’ gang

  • Police seize 86kg of heroin and 148kg of crystal meth in major operation in Cheung Sha Wan
  • The 22-year-old suspect likely to be charged with drug trafficking after officers bag biggest haul of illegal narcotics at one time this year

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:02pm, 19 Aug, 2021

