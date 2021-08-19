Prosecutors want to try Dorothy Cheung and Paul Chan at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li Prosecutors want to try Dorothy Cheung and Paul Chan at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Prosecutors want to try Dorothy Cheung and Paul Chan at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong barrister and ex-clerk accused of conning innocent man into taking rap in drugs case face 7 years behind bars if convicted

  • Prosecution wants to try Dorothy Cheung and Paul Chan in District Court in relation to HK$1.9 million drug trafficking case
  • Cheung was granted HK$300,000 bail on Thursday, but Chan was remanded in custody

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:29pm, 19 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prosecutors want to try Dorothy Cheung and Paul Chan at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li Prosecutors want to try Dorothy Cheung and Paul Chan at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Prosecutors want to try Dorothy Cheung and Paul Chan at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE