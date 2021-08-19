Prosecutors want to try Dorothy Cheung and Paul Chan at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong barrister and ex-clerk accused of conning innocent man into taking rap in drugs case face 7 years behind bars if convicted
- Prosecution wants to try Dorothy Cheung and Paul Chan in District Court in relation to HK$1.9 million drug trafficking case
- Cheung was granted HK$300,000 bail on Thursday, but Chan was remanded in custody
Topic | Hong Kong courts
