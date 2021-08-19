Anti-government protesters throw petrol bombs in Wan Chai on November 2, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: student, construction worker jailed for up to 40 months over petrol bomb stash
- City University undergraduate Cheng Kam-fai, 22, sentenced to 40 months’ prison while construction worker Wong Kin-ki, 21, gets 3 years
- Sentences based on respective number of petrol bombs and volume of fire accelerants found in their possession
Topic | Hong Kong protests
