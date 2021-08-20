The officer was discovered in a toilet inside the New Territories North Regional Police Headquarters in Tai Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police officer believed to have taken own life with service revolver in New Territories station
- Colleagues discovered the constable in the toilet with a gunshot wound to his left temple at about 7.30am
- A search for the officer was launched after he failed to return his weapon to the armoury at the end of his overnight shift
Topic | Hong Kong police
