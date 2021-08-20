Customs showcases on Friday the return from its cross-border smuggling operation the night before. Photo: Edmond So
3 Hong Kong men arrested over HK$1.8 million fish smuggling bust, endangered aquarium species among the haul
- Customs intercepted a fishing boat about 1.5km from the maritime border with mainland China
- Consignment included nearly 400 juvenile Asiatic arowana, worth HK$3,000 each
Topic | Crime
Customs showcases on Friday the return from its cross-border smuggling operation the night before. Photo: Edmond So