Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former part-time RTHK journalist charged with possession of imitation firearms

  • Student, 21, was found with two airguns and a walkie-talkie in his backpack near Hong Kong Police College in April
  • He was stopped for an identity check at Ocean Park MTR station exit while on his way to cover an open house event at the college

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:41pm, 20 Aug, 2021

