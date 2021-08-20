The student will appear before Eastern Court on August 25. Photo: Nora Tam
Former part-time RTHK journalist charged with possession of imitation firearms
- Student, 21, was found with two airguns and a walkie-talkie in his backpack near Hong Kong Police College in April
- He was stopped for an identity check at Ocean Park MTR station exit while on his way to cover an open house event at the college
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
