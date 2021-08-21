Riot police fire tear gas as protesters march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai in opposition to the national security law last year. Photo: Sam Tsang Riot police fire tear gas as protesters march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai in opposition to the national security law last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Riot police fire tear gas as protesters march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai in opposition to the national security law last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police import new anti-riot guns for crowd control, ready to be deployed on National Day

  • ‘Non-lethal’ weapons fire pepper powder balls or jets of liquid that affect eyes, nose and throat
  • Police Tactical Unit experts also testing stun guns that use electroshocks to disable suspects

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:00pm, 21 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police fire tear gas as protesters march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai in opposition to the national security law last year. Photo: Sam Tsang Riot police fire tear gas as protesters march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai in opposition to the national security law last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Riot police fire tear gas as protesters march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai in opposition to the national security law last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE