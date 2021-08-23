A Hong Kong burglar climbed 10 storeys of scaffolding on Sunday, then used a pole to reach through a window and snare a purse. Photo: Screengrab A Hong Kong burglar climbed 10 storeys of scaffolding on Sunday, then used a pole to reach through a window and snare a purse. Photo: Screengrab
Hong Kong thief uses pole, hook to snare purse from 10th-storey flat after climbing up scaffolding

  • Viral video of the burglary shows the pole entering a window, then slowly snaking across the room before hooking the bag
  • A tenant emerged from a bedroom to discover the theft in process, but was too late to prevent the burglar’s successful escape

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:17pm, 23 Aug, 2021

