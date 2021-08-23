A Hong Kong man has been jailed for 6½ years in the High Court for perverting the course of justice. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man accused of raping teen daughter jailed for 6½ years for perverting course of justice in trial lead-up and during hearing
- His wife was jailed for helping him take their daughter away days before the trial, while his brother and mother also received prison terms for their roles in incident
- Judge says the case is appalling and one of the rarest of its kind, with the girl’s family members ganging up on her and leaving her helpless and isolated
