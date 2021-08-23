Ng Hin-fung leaves Kowloon City Court after being charged with operating a gambling establishment and knowingly allowing a prohibited public gathering to take place. Photo: Brian Wong Ng Hin-fung leaves Kowloon City Court after being charged with operating a gambling establishment and knowingly allowing a prohibited public gathering to take place. Photo: Brian Wong
Ng Hin-fung leaves Kowloon City Court after being charged with operating a gambling establishment and knowingly allowing a prohibited public gathering to take place. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong policeman faces 2½ years in jail and HK$5 million fine after being charged with operating illegal gambling den

  • Officer accused of running illegal poker house and flouting ban on group gatherings during coronavirus pandemic
  • Suspended constable one of 48 people charged in Kowloon City Court after raid in Kwun Tong

Brian Wong

23 Aug, 2021

