Ng Hin-fung leaves Kowloon City Court after being charged with operating a gambling establishment and knowingly allowing a prohibited public gathering to take place. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong policeman faces 2½ years in jail and HK$5 million fine after being charged with operating illegal gambling den
- Officer accused of running illegal poker house and flouting ban on group gatherings during coronavirus pandemic
- Suspended constable one of 48 people charged in Kowloon City Court after raid in Kwun Tong
