The Law Society of Hong Kong represents 12,000 solicitors. Photo: Handout
Law Society members cautious over leadership polls after Hong Kong chief executive’s warning against politicisation
- Some solicitors say there are voters who plan to take a defiant stance by backing candidates likely to challenge authorities
- One member calls on Law Society to reflect on withdrawal of liberal candidate Jonathan Ross, who reportedly received threats to his safety
