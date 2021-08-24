People offer prayers at the site of a fatal accident on Sunday in Tai Po. The taxi driver involved has been charged with dangerous driving causing death. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong taxi driver in Tai Po crash that killed 2 charged with dangerous driving causing death
- The 63-year-old cabby is accused of running a red light before ploughing into a crowd of pedestrians at a busy crossing on Kwong Fuk Road
- A four-year-old boy remains in critical condition, while his pregnant mother and another victim are still at Prince of Wales Hospital
