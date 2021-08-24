The High Court has ruled that a pilot was punished too harshly for breaking quarantine. Photo: Warton Li The High Court has ruled that a pilot was punished too harshly for breaking quarantine. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Coronavirus: Hong Kong judge revokes jail sentence for pilot who went supermarket shopping at start of quarantine

  • Ten days behind bars for visiting a supermarket at the start of quarantine is clearly excessive, High Court judge rules
  • Simon Hurek, 40, instead fined HK$15,000 for leaving a place of quarantine without permission

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:22pm, 24 Aug, 2021

