The High Court has ruled that a pilot was punished too harshly for breaking quarantine. Photo: Warton Li
Coronavirus: Hong Kong judge revokes jail sentence for pilot who went supermarket shopping at start of quarantine
- Ten days behind bars for visiting a supermarket at the start of quarantine is clearly excessive, High Court judge rules
- Simon Hurek, 40, instead fined HK$15,000 for leaving a place of quarantine without permission
Topic | Hong Kong courts
