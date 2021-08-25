Cash seized in an operation that broke up a money-laundering ring engaged in smuggling criminal proceeds across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: Handout
Customs smashes Hong Kong money-laundering ring accused of smuggling HK$170 million over world’s longest sea crossing
- The case is said to be the first to involve bulk cash smuggling and the use of cross-border couriers
- Investigators suspect part of the cash was laundered through Macau casinos
Topic | Crime
