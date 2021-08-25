A still from a widely circulated video shows construction worker Tse Shun-shing (blue shorts) attacking a police officer during a protest on October 13, 2019. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: court finds builder guilty of attempted robbery for trying to grab gun from officer felled by flying kick
- The incident was captured in a widely circulated video that showed the defendant attacking the officer after he was knocked to the ground by an unknown assailant
- Judge finds the defendant had no reason to attack an officer in full riot gear other than to grab his weapon
