The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife during an altercation two years ago opened at the High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court hears man accused of murdering wife admitted fighting with her, but did not remember striking her

  • Prosecutors reject the defendant’s account that he had merely used his hands to defend himself during the altercation with his wife
  • A medical examination found numerous bruises, scrapes and lacerations on the body, and determined the cause of death to be suffocation

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:57pm, 25 Aug, 2021

