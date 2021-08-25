The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife during an altercation two years ago opened at the High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court hears man accused of murdering wife admitted fighting with her, but did not remember striking her
- Prosecutors reject the defendant’s account that he had merely used his hands to defend himself during the altercation with his wife
- A medical examination found numerous bruises, scrapes and lacerations on the body, and determined the cause of death to be suffocation
