A view of the beach in the vicinity of Lung Kwu Tan Road in Tuen Mun, near where the Shenzhen-bound speedboat departed on Wednesday night. Photo: Nora Tam
1 Hong Kong man dead, another missing after falling out of Shenzhen-bound speedboat said to be avoiding police vessel
- As of Thursday morning, a search for the missing man by air, land and sea was still under way, police say
- Police source says it is believed the two men, along with two women, were being smuggled into mainland China
Topic | Crime
A view of the beach in the vicinity of Lung Kwu Tan Road in Tuen Mun, near where the Shenzhen-bound speedboat departed on Wednesday night. Photo: Nora Tam