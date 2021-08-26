A view of the beach in the vicinity of Lung Kwu Tan Road in Tuen Mun, near where the Shenzhen-bound speedboat departed on Wednesday night. Photo: Nora Tam A view of the beach in the vicinity of Lung Kwu Tan Road in Tuen Mun, near where the Shenzhen-bound speedboat departed on Wednesday night. Photo: Nora Tam
A view of the beach in the vicinity of Lung Kwu Tan Road in Tuen Mun, near where the Shenzhen-bound speedboat departed on Wednesday night. Photo: Nora Tam
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

1 Hong Kong man dead, another missing after falling out of Shenzhen-bound speedboat said to be avoiding police vessel

  • As of Thursday morning, a search for the missing man by air, land and sea was still under way, police say
  • Police source says it is believed the two men, along with two women, were being smuggled into mainland China

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:05pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the beach in the vicinity of Lung Kwu Tan Road in Tuen Mun, near where the Shenzhen-bound speedboat departed on Wednesday night. Photo: Nora Tam A view of the beach in the vicinity of Lung Kwu Tan Road in Tuen Mun, near where the Shenzhen-bound speedboat departed on Wednesday night. Photo: Nora Tam
A view of the beach in the vicinity of Lung Kwu Tan Road in Tuen Mun, near where the Shenzhen-bound speedboat departed on Wednesday night. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE