A Hong Kong salesman pleaded guilty to rioting and taking part in an unlawful assembly at the District Court on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man who urged protesters to attack police with coconuts jailed for 3 years for rioting, unlawful assembly

  • The riot in question took place in January of 2020, and marked the anniversary of a chaotic Mong Kok protest five years ago
  • The man was accused of instructing protesters to hurl coconuts at police, but was arrested before the attack took place

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:10pm, 26 Aug, 2021

