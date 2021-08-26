Police have arrested two suspected triad members in connection with the case of a man who died of injuries sustained in a brawl. Photo: Warton Li Police have arrested two suspected triad members in connection with the case of a man who died of injuries sustained in a brawl. Photo: Warton Li
Police have arrested two suspected triad members in connection with the case of a man who died of injuries sustained in a brawl. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 2 in connection with death of man involved in bare-knuckle triad showdown

  • Officers are still searching for the female leader of the Wo Shing Wo triad faction suspected of involvement in the case and six of her underlings
  • The case revolves around a fight in June between a suspected triad member and a gang of nine others over the purported theft of HK$1 million

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:16pm, 26 Aug, 2021

