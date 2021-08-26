Cho King-chun pleaded guilty at the District Court earlier this month to slashing his colleague with a meat chopper. Photo: Warton Li Cho King-chun pleaded guilty at the District Court earlier this month to slashing his colleague with a meat chopper. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man who slashed colleague with meat cleaver sentenced to 4 months in psychiatric hospital

  • Judge accepts Cho King-chun had initiated the attack because of a relapse of his mental ailment
  • The 39-year-old had blamed his colleague, Choy Pak-fung, for his job predicament and attacked the latter with a cleaver

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:15pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Cho King-chun pleaded guilty at the District Court earlier this month to slashing his colleague with a meat chopper. Photo: Warton Li
