Cho King-chun pleaded guilty at the District Court earlier this month to slashing his colleague with a meat chopper. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man who slashed colleague with meat cleaver sentenced to 4 months in psychiatric hospital
- Judge accepts Cho King-chun had initiated the attack because of a relapse of his mental ailment
- The 39-year-old had blamed his colleague, Choy Pak-fung, for his job predicament and attacked the latter with a cleaver
