Police have arrested a suspected drug trafficker in a major anti-narcotics operation. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest suspected drug trafficker, seize HK$75 million worth of cocaine in raids on 2 village houses
- Officers seize a total of 63.7kg of cocaine from homes in Tuen Mun and Yuen Long rented by 29-year-old suspect
- Man could face life imprisonment and HK$5 million fine if charged with drug trafficking
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
