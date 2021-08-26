Police have arrested a suspected drug trafficker in a major anti-narcotics operation. Photo: Warton Li Police have arrested a suspected drug trafficker in a major anti-narcotics operation. Photo: Warton Li
Police have arrested a suspected drug trafficker in a major anti-narcotics operation. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest suspected drug trafficker, seize HK$75 million worth of cocaine in raids on 2 village houses

  • Officers seize a total of 63.7kg of cocaine from homes in Tuen Mun and Yuen Long rented by 29-year-old suspect
  • Man could face life imprisonment and HK$5 million fine if charged with drug trafficking

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:14pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police have arrested a suspected drug trafficker in a major anti-narcotics operation. Photo: Warton Li Police have arrested a suspected drug trafficker in a major anti-narcotics operation. Photo: Warton Li
Police have arrested a suspected drug trafficker in a major anti-narcotics operation. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE