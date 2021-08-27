Kashif Nazir was admitted to Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre on September 6 last year for five days. Photo: Edward Wong
Inmate seeking payout over psychiatric detention told to take case to Hong Kong’s High Court
- Kashif Nazir is seeking HK$75,000 for what he says was a wrong decision by prison officers to send him to Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre in 2020
- Small Claims Tribunal tells him it has no jurisdiction to deal with his complaint and suggests he seek judicial review at the High Court
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
