Hong Kong’s High Court has granted bail to a 19-year-old HKU student charged with ‘advocating terrorism’ under the national security law. Photo: Warton Li
National security law: Hong Kong student charged with advocating terrorism via controversial motion released on bail
- The High Court’s ruling upholds lower court decision to grant freedom ahead of trial of student leaders connected to resolution praising man who stabbed police officer
- Anthony Yung and three other defendants, all aged 18 to 20, face jail terms of up to 10 years under the charge
