About HK$30 million was laundered through an illegal gambling syndicate over a 10-month period, police said on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock About HK$30 million was laundered through an illegal gambling syndicate over a 10-month period, police said on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
About HK$30 million was laundered through an illegal gambling syndicate over a 10-month period, police said on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 9 in crackdown on bookmaking, money-laundering syndicate that moved HK$30 million in 10 months

  • Six of those arrested on Thursday were said to have opened virtual bank accounts used to store cash from gamblers lured via social media
  • Operation ‘Rushtide’ saw police seize betting records, bank cards, computers, 15 smartphones and 45 prepaid SIM cards

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:54pm, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
About HK$30 million was laundered through an illegal gambling syndicate over a 10-month period, police said on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock About HK$30 million was laundered through an illegal gambling syndicate over a 10-month period, police said on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
About HK$30 million was laundered through an illegal gambling syndicate over a 10-month period, police said on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE