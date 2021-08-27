Police display more than 60kg of cocaine seized in a bust in the New Territories on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police seize HK$72 million worth of cocaine, arrest 2 in second major drug bust in as many days
- Police say the narcotics were found in two huts occupied by a 21-year-old man in a rural part of the New Territories
- The man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
