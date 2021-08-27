Stock market regulator the Securities and Futures Commission collaborated with police in arresting two men, one a former executive of a listed company. Photo: Handout
Former senior executive of Hong Kong-listed company among 2 arrested in connection with HK$450 million corporate fraud case
- The force said the two were suspected of conducting fake transactions and misappropriating funds
- Neither police nor the city’s stock market regulator, which was also involved in the investigation, disclosed the name of the company in question
Topic | Crime
Stock market regulator the Securities and Futures Commission collaborated with police in arresting two men, one a former executive of a listed company. Photo: Handout