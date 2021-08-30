Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu has warned local political groups that disbanding will not protect them from investigations. Photo: Nora Tam Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu has warned local political groups that disbanding will not protect them from investigations. Photo: Nora Tam
Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu has warned local political groups that disbanding will not protect them from investigations. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘I’ve got evidence’: Hong Kong police chief warns political groups disbanding will not help if they have broken the law

  • Investigations will continue because disbanding ‘does not change the crimes that have been committed’, says Raymond Siu
  • Series of national security law cases not aimed at removing ‘prime targets’ ahead of major anniversary, he adds

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:00am, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu has warned local political groups that disbanding will not protect them from investigations. Photo: Nora Tam Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu has warned local political groups that disbanding will not protect them from investigations. Photo: Nora Tam
Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu has warned local political groups that disbanding will not protect them from investigations. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE