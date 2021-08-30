Police arrested five members of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists over a series of children’s books. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong children’s books trio charged with conspiracy to distribute seditious material
- Two men and a woman all members of General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists
- They were among five members of group arrested last month and accused of inciting anti-government hatred
Topic | Crime
