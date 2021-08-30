Police clear barricades on Tak Man Street in Hung Hom after clashes with supporters of protesters at Polytechnic University in November 2019. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong protests: student faces up to 7 years in jail after pleading guilty to rioting over role in PolyU siege
- Chia Kwan-sin was arrested some 1,500 metres away from protest site in Hung Hom; police agree to drop three other charges given guilty plea
- Teenager could lose education opportunities following conviction, defence counsel says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
