Police clear barricades on Tak Man Street in Hung Hom after clashes with supporters of protesters at Polytechnic University in November 2019. Photo: Roy Issa Police clear barricades on Tak Man Street in Hung Hom after clashes with supporters of protesters at Polytechnic University in November 2019. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: student faces up to 7 years in jail after pleading guilty to rioting over role in PolyU siege

  • Chia Kwan-sin was arrested some 1,500 metres away from protest site in Hung Hom; police agree to drop three other charges given guilty plea
  • Teenager could lose education opportunities following conviction, defence counsel says

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:55pm, 30 Aug, 2021

