A YouTuber confronts an alleged paedophile on a Hong Kong street last month. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong YouTuber and assistant arrested over unlawful detention after posting clip of confrontation with suspected paedophile
- YouTuber, 25, and an assistant held after video showing suspect kneeling on street begging to be allowed to leave goes viral
- Police also arrest the victim on suspicion of possession of child pornography after searching his mobile phone
Topic | Crime
A YouTuber confronts an alleged paedophile on a Hong Kong street last month. Photo: Handout