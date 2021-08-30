A YouTuber confronts an alleged paedophile on a Hong Kong street last month. Photo: Handout A YouTuber confronts an alleged paedophile on a Hong Kong street last month. Photo: Handout
A YouTuber confronts an alleged paedophile on a Hong Kong street last month. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong YouTuber and assistant arrested over unlawful detention after posting clip of confrontation with suspected paedophile

  • YouTuber, 25, and an assistant held after video showing suspect kneeling on street begging to be allowed to leave goes viral
  • Police also arrest the victim on suspicion of possession of child pornography after searching his mobile phone

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:41pm, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A YouTuber confronts an alleged paedophile on a Hong Kong street last month. Photo: Handout A YouTuber confronts an alleged paedophile on a Hong Kong street last month. Photo: Handout
A YouTuber confronts an alleged paedophile on a Hong Kong street last month. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE