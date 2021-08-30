A suspect is escorted by police out of a New Territories housing estate after a raid on a flat there on Monday night resulted in seven arrests. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest woman suspected of leading triad faction, 6 alleged underlings in connection with fatal bare-knuckle brawl
- Police insider says the suspects were believed to have been hiding out in a New Territories flat for more than a month
- The six men are suspected of taking part in a gangland ‘free fight’ at the woman’s behest that resulted in a man’s death
