A suspect is escorted by police out of a New Territories housing estate after a raid on a flat there on Monday night resulted in seven arrests. Photo: Handout A suspect is escorted by police out of a New Territories housing estate after a raid on a flat there on Monday night resulted in seven arrests. Photo: Handout
A suspect is escorted by police out of a New Territories housing estate after a raid on a flat there on Monday night resulted in seven arrests. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest woman suspected of leading triad faction, 6 alleged underlings in connection with fatal bare-knuckle brawl

  • Police insider says the suspects were believed to have been hiding out in a New Territories flat for more than a month
  • The six men are suspected of taking part in a gangland ‘free fight’ at the woman’s behest that resulted in a man’s death

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:33pm, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A suspect is escorted by police out of a New Territories housing estate after a raid on a flat there on Monday night resulted in seven arrests. Photo: Handout A suspect is escorted by police out of a New Territories housing estate after a raid on a flat there on Monday night resulted in seven arrests. Photo: Handout
A suspect is escorted by police out of a New Territories housing estate after a raid on a flat there on Monday night resulted in seven arrests. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE