The Tsui Ping Estate in Kwun Tong was the site of a July burglary in which a safe holding HK$2 million in cash and valuables was stolen. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police arrest 4 after safe holding cash, valuables worth HK$2 million stolen from public housing flat
- The four suspects, aged 31 to 53, were arrested in a series of raids that took place between August 23 and 30
- Video footage showed three men masquerading as delivery workers leaving the building with the safe; just one of the group has so far been charged
Topic | Crime
