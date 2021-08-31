The Tsui Ping Estate in Kwun Tong was the site of a July burglary in which a safe holding HK$2 million in cash and valuables was stolen. Photo: SCMP The Tsui Ping Estate in Kwun Tong was the site of a July burglary in which a safe holding HK$2 million in cash and valuables was stolen. Photo: SCMP
The Tsui Ping Estate in Kwun Tong was the site of a July burglary in which a safe holding HK$2 million in cash and valuables was stolen. Photo: SCMP
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 4 after safe holding cash, valuables worth HK$2 million stolen from public housing flat

  • The four suspects, aged 31 to 53, were arrested in a series of raids that took place between August 23 and 30
  • Video footage showed three men masquerading as delivery workers leaving the building with the safe; just one of the group has so far been charged

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:46pm, 31 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tsui Ping Estate in Kwun Tong was the site of a July burglary in which a safe holding HK$2 million in cash and valuables was stolen. Photo: SCMP The Tsui Ping Estate in Kwun Tong was the site of a July burglary in which a safe holding HK$2 million in cash and valuables was stolen. Photo: SCMP
The Tsui Ping Estate in Kwun Tong was the site of a July burglary in which a safe holding HK$2 million in cash and valuables was stolen. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE