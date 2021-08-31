Police and protesters clash in Tsim Sha Tsui on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong Police and protesters clash in Tsim Sha Tsui on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: convicted felon who took part in clashes near Polytechnic University in 2019 jailed for rioting for second time in five years

  • Lin Yun-faat sentenced to 4 years behind bars for his part in incident near university during civil unrest
  • The customer service operator was previously jailed for rioting over violent clashes with police in Mong Kok in 2016

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 4:40pm, 31 Aug, 2021

Police and protesters clash in Tsim Sha Tsui on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
