Police and protesters clash in Tsim Sha Tsui on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: convicted felon who took part in clashes near Polytechnic University in 2019 jailed for rioting for second time in five years
- Lin Yun-faat sentenced to 4 years behind bars for his part in incident near university during civil unrest
- The customer service operator was previously jailed for rioting over violent clashes with police in Mong Kok in 2016
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police and protesters clash in Tsim Sha Tsui on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong