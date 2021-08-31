The Court of Final Appeal is hearing a case regarding the legality of charges brought against a former opposition lawmaker. Photo: Warton Li
Counsel for Hong Kong justice minister suggests lawmakers’ immunity may not extend to remarks detrimental to national security, governing principle
- Suggestion was made in Court of Final Appeal hearing on legality of charges brought against ex-opposition lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung
- Counsel for government maintains immunity for speeches does not cover disturbances, while Leung’s lawyer argues intent of Legco ordinance was to ‘keep the court away’ for fear of impeding body’s work
Topic | Hong Kong courts
