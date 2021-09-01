An aerial view of buses trapped among protesters during an October 2019 Civil Human Rights Front rally banned by police. Photo: May Tse
7 Hong Kong activists jailed for 11 to 16 months for ‘serious’ obstruction at illegal 2019 rally
- Civil Human Rights Front’s Figo Chan and ex-lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, Albert Ho get harshest sentences for march that devolved into vandalism
- Judge Amanda Woodcock says rally leaders were aware that hardcore protesters were in their midst and planned violent acts
Topic | Hong Kong protests
