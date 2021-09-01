An aerial view of buses trapped among protesters during an October 2019 Civil Human Rights Front rally banned by police. Photo: May Tse An aerial view of buses trapped among protesters during an October 2019 Civil Human Rights Front rally banned by police. Photo: May Tse
An aerial view of buses trapped among protesters during an October 2019 Civil Human Rights Front rally banned by police. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

7 Hong Kong activists jailed for 11 to 16 months for ‘serious’ obstruction at illegal 2019 rally

  • Civil Human Rights Front’s Figo Chan and ex-lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, Albert Ho get harshest sentences for march that devolved into vandalism
  • Judge Amanda Woodcock says rally leaders were aware that hardcore protesters were in their midst and planned violent acts

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 2:37pm, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of buses trapped among protesters during an October 2019 Civil Human Rights Front rally banned by police. Photo: May Tse An aerial view of buses trapped among protesters during an October 2019 Civil Human Rights Front rally banned by police. Photo: May Tse
An aerial view of buses trapped among protesters during an October 2019 Civil Human Rights Front rally banned by police. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE