Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security police ex-deputy, found in raid on vice premises, may appear in court for trial of alleged operators

  • Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi was cleared of misconduct, but stripped from his post and faces a civil disciplinary hearing
  • He can however choose not to testify in suspects’ case as under ordinance, a judge cannot compel a defence witness to give evidence

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:53pm, 1 Sep, 2021

