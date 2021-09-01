A man accused of being the owner of the unlicensed Viet Spa in Wan Chai, as well as three women who allegedly worked there, are facing charges. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security police ex-deputy, found in raid on vice premises, may appear in court for trial of alleged operators
- Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi was cleared of misconduct, but stripped from his post and faces a civil disciplinary hearing
- He can however choose not to testify in suspects’ case as under ordinance, a judge cannot compel a defence witness to give evidence
