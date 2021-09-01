Police and protesters clash near Harcourt Road and Gloucester Road in Hong Kong in June 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Police and protesters clash near Harcourt Road and Gloucester Road in Hong Kong in June 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security police eye foreign collusion case against fund that paid out HK$243 million to protesters

  • 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund and Alliance for True Democracy targeted by officers from National Security Department
  • Groups asked to hand over information on donors, where money came from and what it was used for

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:45pm, 1 Sep, 2021

