Police and protesters clash near Harcourt Road and Gloucester Road in Hong Kong in June 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security police eye foreign collusion case against fund that paid out HK$243 million to protesters
- 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund and Alliance for True Democracy targeted by officers from National Security Department
- Groups asked to hand over information on donors, where money came from and what it was used for
