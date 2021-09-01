The case was heard at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man who shook baby so violently he can no longer speak or eat on his own jailed for more than 4 years
- Leung Shek-ho, husband of the baby’s carer, panicked and shook the child a few times when he started wheezing and appeared unconscious
- The 13-month-old child became quadriplegic and developed signs of cerebral palsy and intellectual disability secondary to traumatic brain injury
Topic | Hong Kong courts
