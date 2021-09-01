The case was heard at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li The case was heard at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man who shook baby so violently he can no longer speak or eat on his own jailed for more than 4 years

  • Leung Shek-ho, husband of the baby’s carer, panicked and shook the child a few times when he started wheezing and appeared unconscious
  • The 13-month-old child became quadriplegic and developed signs of cerebral palsy and intellectual disability secondary to traumatic brain injury

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:18pm, 1 Sep, 2021

