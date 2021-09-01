Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
English teacher held on suspicion of drugging, sexually assaulting 7 male students in Hong Kong
- Suspect was arrested after one teen allegedly awoke in Wan Chai hotel room after ingesting a pill to find the teacher molesting him
- Officers discover 600 photos of the 18-year-old on a tablet in the room and more than 30,000 others on hard disks at the teacher’s home, police say
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li