Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

English teacher held on suspicion of drugging, sexually assaulting 7 male students in Hong Kong

  • Suspect was arrested after one teen allegedly awoke in Wan Chai hotel room after ingesting a pill to find the teacher molesting him
  • Officers discover 600 photos of the 18-year-old on a tablet in the room and more than 30,000 others on hard disks at the teacher’s home, police say

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:38pm, 1 Sep, 2021

