Chan Chun-hin, 18, has pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting a police officer. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong student who snatched police officer’s shotgun found guilty of rioting, faces up to 7 years in jail

  • Chan Chun-hin, 18, attacked a man during a protest at Landmark North shopping centre in December 2019 and charged at a police officer who tried to arrest him
  • The student is remanded in custody pending a background report to determine whether further assessment is necessary before sentencing

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:35pm, 2 Sep, 2021

