Hong Kong Customs displays the seizure of 220kg of suspected ketamine hidden in spools of cotton yarn. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$125 million worth of ketamine hidden in spools of yarn, in largest maritime smuggling case since 2012
- The 220kg stash had sat in a Kwai Chung container yard for about a month after arriving in city from Pakistan and being placed under surveillance
- Woman, 35, arrested in connection with seizure of narcotics; customs officers believe drug-trafficking syndicate had let the haul sit while it attempted to find a buyer
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Customs displays the seizure of 220kg of suspected ketamine hidden in spools of cotton yarn. Photo: Nora Tam