Anti-government protesters clash with riot police on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: student who admitted rioting during 2019 PolyU siege jailed for 2½ years
- Deputy judge cites Chia Kwan-sin’s good character as a factor in reduction of sentence, saying defendant is ‘not someone who tends to stir up trouble’
- The 18-year-old had opted for jail time over alternatives such as a term of correctional training
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong