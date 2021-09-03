Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station was the scene of the alleged rape. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police inspector ‘suspended from duty’ after ex-colleague alleges he raped her in station three years ago
- Inspector, who is in his 30s, accused of raping constable in their office in Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station after they finished their shifts, force insider says
- After an investigation, inspector was suspended from duty but has not been arrested in connection with case, source adds
Topic | Hong Kong police
Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station was the scene of the alleged rape. Photo: Edmond So