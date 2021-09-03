Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station was the scene of the alleged rape. Photo: Edmond So Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station was the scene of the alleged rape. Photo: Edmond So
Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station was the scene of the alleged rape. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police inspector ‘suspended from duty’ after ex-colleague alleges he raped her in station three years ago

  • Inspector, who is in his 30s, accused of raping constable in their office in Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station after they finished their shifts, force insider says
  • After an investigation, inspector was suspended from duty but has not been arrested in connection with case, source adds

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:02am, 3 Sep, 2021

