Dr Vanessa Kwan (left) showed no remorse over the 2014 death of dance teacher Lee Kar-ying, a judge said on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong judge slams doctor in liposuction manslaughter case for not showing ‘an iota of remorse’
- Dr Vanessa Kwan Hau-chi, 38, is the third doctor in five years found guilty of manslaughter over a botched beauty treatment, though industry remains largely unregulated
- Prosecutor says Chow breached her duty of care to the victim and failed to ensure a properly qualified person was present to monitor the sedation
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Dr Vanessa Kwan (left) showed no remorse over the 2014 death of dance teacher Lee Kar-ying, a judge said on Friday. Photo: Edmond So