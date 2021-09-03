Hong Kong police have arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of assaulting two teenaged schoolgirls. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest teen on suspicion of indecently assaulting 2 girls in space of 15 minutes
- The two attacks took place in different buildings on the same public housing estate in Sau Mau Ping
- Form Three student, 15, is also accused of following another girl into a different block on the same estate
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of assaulting two teenaged schoolgirls. Photo: Warton Li